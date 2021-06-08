UI/UX Kits

Financial UI Kit_ADOBE XD

Financial UI Kit_ADOBE XD concept development web development web design user interface ios motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui vector branding logo illustration design ui design ux design ux app
Curium - Financial UI Kit is a huge mobile screens and components with trendy design that you can use for inspiration for your app with super quality design. The kit includes 30+ mobile screens to create banking apps, crypto wallets, and budget planners.

Each screen is fully customizable, exceptionally easy to use and carefully layered and grouped in Sketch, XD & FIGMA. It's all you need for quick prototype, design and develops any iOS or Android app for iPhone Xs.

