All About You Beauty Community Logo

All About You Beauty Community is an all-service salon in middle Tennessee that is all about providing an inviting, fun, no-judgement environment for their customers. The owner, Kristen Cook, wanted to embody that spirit with neon colors and a minimalist style that still represented all the areas of service she covers in her business.

This resulted in a logomark that combined abstract lips/eye/manicured finger, with some slanted lines at the top to bring the attention back down to the main part of the logo. These lines also show that all these services for the customer are the center for attention, so it’s truly “all about you.”