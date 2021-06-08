Kiss Cut Mail Inspired Metallic Sticker Design

Trending designs to inspire you
A little glitter adds a bit of shine to your day! This set of 42 foiled stickers are the perfect touch to add some elegance to your planner or scrapbook spreads. Inspired by postage stamps and retro typewriter text, this set includes a stars, stamps, hearts, reminders, days of the week and additional headers featuring a beautiful gold foil. Set is live in my Etsy shop and can be grabbed here: https://www.etsy.com/listing/773713625/kisscut-foiled-days-of-the-week-and?ref=shop_home_feat_1