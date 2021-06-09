First Venture 1 - The Process

This is a look at the behind the scenes of our logo design process. We always start off our logo design projects by hand and work our way into the digital space only once we're ready. For this project, we started exploring some monograms for the letters F, V and the number 1. We then moved things into illustrator and explored some color palettes that reflected the brand personality.

Make sure you check out the finished designs on our page! Also, look out for the First Venture 1 website design coming soon!