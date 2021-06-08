Trending designs to inspire you
Couple of elements from current projects... since "logo design trends" is always a hot topic around this time, I just wanted to share my own experience and mention that A LOT of clients are still after old and "proven" symbols, to put it that way, like stars, flags, shields, books and such. They simply don't want to complicate things more than they should be I guess, they just want a clear and direct, fundamental message to be sent out to the world and represent them.