Lewisburg Printing Company Business Cards

This a project from my time at Lewisburg Printing Company as an in-house designer. I rehashed and rebuilt the original business card concept to create something new that used the same logo, but a new color scheme and new use of the logo.

It was my goal to portray the colors and range in commercial printing, without falling back on the typical CMYK color scheme or more literal imagery.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
