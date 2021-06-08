The Wild Plum Tea Room Rebrand

The Wild Plum Tea Room (est. 1984) is "a unique Gatlinburg lunch dining experience tucked away in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee" built on local ingredients and local recipes passed down from generation to generation that I rebranded for a college senior project.

The original logo was very traditional, with detailed illustration and calligraphic script. I wanted to keep the same established, classic feeling of the old logo but also create something that had its fingers on the pulse of the modern world.

I did this by creating linocut-style wild plum blossom illustrations, with a minimalist color palette of white and rich plum colors. I combined those blossoms with a stylized tea cup ring for the traditional "circle" and used a monoline script to maintain modern elegance.