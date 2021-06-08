Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Makinde Oluwakemi

World Citizen Donation App

World Citizen Donation App cloth app ui donation design
Hi everyone.
This is a cloth donation app for a humanitarian organization with a vision to help people who are suffering and provide them with some needed supplies.
The goal is that anyone anywhere can be able to donate clothes easily.
This is my first ever design, will really appreciate your feedback.
Thanks

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
