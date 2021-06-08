World Citizen Donation App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone.
This is a cloth donation app for a humanitarian organization with a vision to help people who are suffering and provide them with some needed supplies.
The goal is that anyone anywhere can be able to donate clothes easily.
This is my first ever design, will really appreciate your feedback.
Thanks