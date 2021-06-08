Heather Sancen

Fish Mascot Sassy Emote

My favorite set of emotes made for Twitch streamer Hayegurl. These are a long form design; smaller emotes used together in chat to create a larger image. Design not available for use; designed for Hayegurl. Custom emote work available.

