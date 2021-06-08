Kylie Bradshaw
First Venture 1 - Logo Design

First Venture 1 - Logo Design color clean green art 2d dribbble monogram icon design icon typography brand identity visual design vector logo design finance design illustrator branding logo graphic design
First Venture 1 - Logo Design color clean green art 2d dribbble monogram icon design icon typography brand identity visual design vector logo design finance design illustrator branding logo graphic design
First Venture 1 - Logo Design color clean green art 2d dribbble monogram icon design icon typography brand identity visual design vector logo design finance design illustrator branding logo graphic design
First Venture 1 - Logo Design color clean green art 2d dribbble monogram icon design icon typography brand identity visual design vector logo design finance design illustrator branding logo graphic design
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble Post_Frist Venture 1_Logo Post-02.png
  2. Dribbble Post_Frist Venture 1_logo Post-04.png
  3. Dribbble Post_Frist Venture 1_logo Post-13.png
  4. Dribbble Post_Frist Venture 1_logo Post-14.png

Take a look at our recent work for our friends at First Venture 1! Our clients are a wealth management company focused on providing quality financial services to professionals. We helped FV1 develop a brand new identity and logo to accompany their new website (stay tuned for that one! coming soon!).

The First Venture 1 logo uses geometric shapes, and inspiration from monogram designs to create an interesting logo mark. The branding and website are still in the works, but keep an eye out in the near future for more bits and pieces from this fun project.

Feel free to contact us if you have a logo project in mind! We would love to hear from you.

