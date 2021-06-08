UI design for a Journalism start-up

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The idea behind this U.I was to create a simplistic interface for the users to reach the news unfiltered and in a single swipe or click. The power of a single click is overwhelmed and eliminates excess work for the users. It is the base of the design, keep up for some iterations.