Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
OXYT™ Initial board of concepts
It's finally time for the new case study! OXYT™ was my first job this year, and one of the best, as working with Lucien Krogel was a great experience. We started with a logo design, then branding, and ended up creating some cool stuff like an ebook, and goodies.
OXYT is offering online education for individuals that work within Customer Experience. Their job-tailored courses are designed to help you reach the next steps in your career.
OXYT website
Keywords: Letter O, Media, Education, Transformation, Progress, Elevation
Style: Modern, Clean, Abstract, Bold, Dynamic
As always, I started by massing up a lot of sketches and vectors, so I have had a decent base to choose from. 90 in total, crazy right? 😁⚡ Ended up presenting 16 concepts which you will see in my next post.
Looking to start a new design project?
Contact: info@dbworkplay.com
Instagram I Behance I Website
Thank you!
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.