OXYT™ Initial board of concepts⁣

⁣

It's finally time for the new case study! OXYT™ was my first job this year, and one of the best, as working with Lucien Krogel was a great experience. We started with a logo design, then branding, and ended up creating some cool stuff like an ebook, and goodies.⁣

OXYT is offering online education for individuals that work within Customer Experience. Their job-tailored courses are designed to help you reach the next steps in your career.⁣

OXYT website

⁣

Keywords: Letter O, Media, Education, Transformation, Progress, Elevation

Style: Modern, Clean, Abstract, Bold, Dynamic⁣

As always, I started by massing up a lot of sketches and vectors, so I have had a decent base to choose from. 90 in total, crazy right? 😁⚡ Ended up presenting 16 concepts which you will see in my next post.⁣

Looking to start a new design project?

Contact: info@dbworkplay.com

Instagram I Behance I Website

Thank you!