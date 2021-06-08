CHALLENGE

Laura Rodríguez Jewelry approached us looking to update and digitize their brand, in the midst of a change in focus in their offer they needed to create a unique brand that would make their new audience fall in love, but that would not leave aside their community of loyal customers who have them accompanied throughout the years

The challenge was not only to create an elegant and timeless brand, but to imagine how to revolutionize the Colombian jewelry market with an innovative proposal that would allow them to offer all the good of traditional jewelry with everything that the digital world and the collaborative economy brings

PROCESS

To really know what motivates them, we went to his workshop to learn about their processes, products and services. At first, we could see that their team was optimistic, empathetic and professional, qualities that were not reflected in his current visual language, offer and touchpoints.

After several workshops on positioning and creation, added to a long investigation of the current offer in Colombia, we were able to establish clear lines of the available territories where Ilona could become a benchmark and generate a strong relationship with her audience

SOLUTION

The ILONA brand represents all women, not a particular type, it was sought to create a brand that would celebrate the courageous feminine spirit through timeless pieces that can be worn on any occasion.

The strategy developed is focused on bringing luxury closer to a wider audience, show that the use of elegant jewelry pieces that is not only for special occasions and even less a gift that should be expected. ILONA's minimalist approach seeks to make shopping for jewelry a more intimate experience for women who want durable pieces for everyday wear, who can say "Look, I bought this for myself!" so that they are encourage celebrate their day to day.

This revolution is supported by a timeless visual language, which shows elegance without being pretentious, ILONA is a modern jewelry that seeks to offer the highest quality at the lowest possible price. Something that is reflected in all their touchpoints from their packaging to their tone of voice and brand messages.

The result is a close brand that invites women to celebrate their lives through pieces made with love. Love that is reflected in the dedication put that each detail on the client's route is nothing less than extraordinary.

RESULT

This celebration of the value of women through beautiful pieces of jewelry is now possible in a clearer way thanks to a set of tools that confidently capture their unique spirit and a brand that prepares them for an exciting future.

We look forward to continuing to help ILONA become a true revolutionary in its industry. Which is why our relationship will see the birth of their virtual store, the heart of ist offer in this new phase, in the coming months.