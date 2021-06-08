Volkswagen camping moon Boho minimalist style Night

Decorate your home or travel with this unique art at Simply vibin Design.

Camping is truly a beautiful activity to do. This printed cotton sateen wall tapestry is lightweight and easy to hang on the wall using thumbtacks, nails or clothes pins. The fabric is suitable for outdoor use too. They’re perfect for a great day out in a park or in the backyard.

_

Tapestry available through my Etsy shop ~ Simply vibin Design