Our Surroundings

Our Surroundings society modern pink vector illustration colourful depressing news hiker person hill cyberpunk neon city
Our news is filled with depressing information, uninspiring headlines and shocking calamities.

This piece is supposed to represent the individual, surrounding by these negative influences, unsure what to believe, and seeking the truth.

