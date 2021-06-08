Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Volkswagen camping sun | Boho minimalist style | Day

Volkswagen camping sun | Boho minimalist style | Day nature minimal art nature view hiking outside fun wall hanging wall art aesthetic design minimalist art camping illustration minimalist design minimalist style volkswagen art tapestry illustration camping vibe
Decorate your home or travel with this unique art at Simply vibin Design.

Camping is truly a beautiful activity to do. This printed cotton sateen wall tapestry is lightweight and easy to hang on the wall using thumbtacks, nails or clothes pins. The fabric is suitable for outdoor use too. They’re perfect for a great day out in a park or in the backyard.
Tapestry available through my Etsy shop ~ Simply vibin Design

