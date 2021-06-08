Abu Bokkor Siddik

Online Banking Web UI Design

Online Banking Web UI Design finance fintech 3d finance solution popular design website design payment method online banking uiux ui design financial corporate website trend 2021 landing page colorful design money transfer
Hey Folks 👋

Starting with another idea of an Online Banking Money Transfer web UI. A light theme with modern gradients and some 3D elements. Hope you enjoyed it! Happy to hear your feedback 😊

