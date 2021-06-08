Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bourbon City Barber Badge

Bourbon City Barber Badge design kentucky badge vector eagle bird barber shop barber logo louisville branding illustration
An Alternative badge for Bourbon City Barber Co. The owner of BCBC mentioned to me prior to logo design that birds are a very important and sentimental symbol for him. While he was wanting a classic word mark as his main logo (see previous shot), I felt the urge to whip this option together as well. And damn do I wish I could get this actually produced on a leather jacket.

Custom type & illustration.

