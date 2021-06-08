Bourbon City Barber Badge

Trending designs to inspire you
An Alternative badge for Bourbon City Barber Co. The owner of BCBC mentioned to me prior to logo design that birds are a very important and sentimental symbol for him. While he was wanting a classic word mark as his main logo (see previous shot), I felt the urge to whip this option together as well. And damn do I wish I could get this actually produced on a leather jacket.
Custom type & illustration.