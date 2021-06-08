Lina

#DailyUI | Landing page | Day 3

#DailyUI | Landing page | Day 3 ux web ui typography logo branding minimal design
Hi hi! U you doing well?

Third day of #DailyUI challenge - Landing Page.
Well, sounds good to spend whole day just making landing page, but I don't have this day. So I decided to create just a first block. Hope it's "call-to-actions" enough. And...
Hope you like it ~
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
