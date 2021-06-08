DailyUI | Landing page | Day 3

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi hi! U you doing well?
Third day of #DailyUI challenge - Landing Page.
Well, sounds good to spend whole day just making landing page, but I don't have this day. So I decided to create just a first block. Hope it's "call-to-actions" enough. And...
Hope you like it ~
______
See more on my Behance