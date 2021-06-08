Will Elliott, Final Branding

Excited to finally share the final logo and look for this one! Really happy with how this one turned out. Will was a great client and we landed on a solid brand for him.

This logo mark was inspired by technology and the digital age. It’s an abstract mark that is up for interpretation but it’s reminiscent of pathways and nodes on a motherboard. At its core it is a “W.E.” monogram that is geometric, solid, and unique.

