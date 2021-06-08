Lisn-Sliding effect transition

Trending designs to inspire you
In the continuation of the Lisn app, I have created a transition of sliding from one song to the other, when the user clicks the next song button, we can implement this using Swipe gesture too, but since tap next song action is mostly used, hence decided to give it a shot.
Animations were made with #AfterEffects