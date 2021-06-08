Inthiyaz Ahmad Khan

Lisn-Sliding effect transition

Inthiyaz Ahmad Khan
Inthiyaz Ahmad Khan
  • Save
Lisn-Sliding effect transition song app animation after effects dark theme spotify musicapp music app iphonexs design ux app ui uiux dailyui
Download color palette

In the continuation of the Lisn app, I have created a transition of sliding from one song to the other, when the user clicks the next song button, we can implement this using Swipe gesture too, but since tap next song action is mostly used, hence decided to give it a shot.

Animations were made with #AfterEffects

Inthiyaz Ahmad Khan
Inthiyaz Ahmad Khan

More by Inthiyaz Ahmad Khan

View profile
    • Like