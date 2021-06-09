AR Shakir
Redwhale

Ecommerce Website Landing Page UI

AR Shakir
Redwhale
AR Shakir for Redwhale
Hire Us
  • Save
Ecommerce Website Landing Page UI minimal modern clean ui prestashop woocommerce cart product design product ui product page ui product landing landing page hompage ui shopify homepage product page uiux website homepage shopify ecommerce
Ecommerce Website Landing Page UI minimal modern clean ui prestashop woocommerce cart product design product ui product page ui product landing landing page hompage ui shopify homepage product page uiux website homepage shopify ecommerce
Ecommerce Website Landing Page UI minimal modern clean ui prestashop woocommerce cart product design product ui product page ui product landing landing page hompage ui shopify homepage product page uiux website homepage shopify ecommerce
Download color palette
  1. Smoothies Shop Landing Page UI 01.jpg
  2. Smoothies Shop Landing Page UI 02.jpg
  3. Smoothies Shop Landing Page UI 03.jpg

Hello Dribbblers,
Presenting a Homepage UI for Smoothies Company. I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.

If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me Dribbble and other social platforms to get exciting content and tips.

I upload fresh ideas and freebies on daily basis both on Instagram and Dribbble. So make sure you follow me on Dribbble too.

Follow Me On Instagram: @arshakirpk

Connect With Me On LinkedIn: @shakir260

Follow Me on Twitter: @shakir260

Visit My Website: arshakir.com
---

Smoothies Shop Landing Page UI 01.jpg
500 KB
Download
Redwhale
Redwhale
Growth centric design.
Hire Us

More by Redwhale

View profile
    • Like