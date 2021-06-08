StyleHouse publication.

Trending designs to inspire you
A design enthusiast made a publication design challenge on twitter and a I hopped on it..
I came up with style house for a publication design after looking at several samples from dribbble and Pinterest.
I picked the color yellow for its aesthetic value and the minimalist elegance it portrays..
what do you think about it?