Just had fun re-designing my friends website for his bubble waffle shop. Cranking up the colors and tweaking small things like the logo and font - making it more playfull and fun, like bubble waffles ;-) https://www.instagram.com/munchiescopenhagen/?hl=da
Also tried to add some animation — could have been smoother I think.. What do you think?