Panda Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logo concept for a tea company. This logo is beautiful and functional at the same time. If you are looking for a beautiful and functional logo then I am the person for the job.
Hire me.
https://iamashleymscott.wixsite.com/designer/contact