3D Experience

Rebranding a Twitch (www.twitch.tv/3dexp) stream icon to reflect my interests in both 3D and Virtual Reality as a creative tool. In this piece, I wanted to create something that combined the old with new. I started by blocking out the image in Blender, added the 3DEXP artifact using the type face Trebuchet Bold, with the texture modified in Substance Painter to look like an ancient artifact of sorts. I then played with the setting, added the procedurally generated grass and stones. Using three points of lighting, key, fill and hair with neon notes to give it a bit of an 80's retro vibe. I used photoshop in post to complete this avatar image by adding the flowers and playing with the levels and saturation. To expedite the process and sell the image I used a few assets found on Blendswap, including the Robot. Hope you all enjoy, reach out to me at steve@noblemedia.ca for 3D commissions.