Challenge

Loocal is building the next generation travel agency, a platform through which travelers can create personalized travel and book everything in a single transaction, instead of searching hundreds of websites and millions of reviews.

The challenge was to create a relevant brand for a market where technology has lowered entry barriers, and the OTA industry has become increasingly competitive. To become a relevant player for travelers, Loocal wanted a visual language that differentiate them and ensure getting in touch with the emotions of the travelers

Process

The key to establishing Loocal's strategy was understanding the relationship customers have with travel. We conducted consumer research to ensure the brand's foundation was rooted in the emotions travelers feel and the motivations behind travel-related decision making.

By ensuring that it was based on their needs, tastes and preferences, the new brand was able to connect with them and, over time, build an emotional connection. The Loocal team focused on creating memorable travel experiences and Barbican on designing remarkable user experiences thus creating a tandem that would make the brand work in the best way.

Solution

The idea of the brand, ¨Create your own adventure¨ conveys the idea of traveling freely, evoking the traveling soul and the constant search for exploration, it reflects the fact that traveling is an essential part of life.

Loocal is your travel companion, your pocket guide that will allow you to discover the world at your own pace. The design challenge was to translate the brand into a visual idea and a user experience that resonated, impacted, and propelled its audience to explore.

Result

A fresh and easily remembered brand, focused on transmitting that every moment of travel from research to experience is memorable. Its digital nature allows it to offer its travelers a co-created planning tool through which each traveler can create their tailor-made adventure away from cold, and inflexible catalog trips.

The most important piece of visual language is the double OO that represents the eyes of the traveler, his constant search for adventure and his desire to see the world in his own way. This piece permeates all the touchpoints of the client, always inviting to be restless and not to remain immobile in one place

This invitation is reflected in the cruveendings of the lines that are those eyes running from one place to another, as happens with travelers when they visit a destination they have been fantasizing about for months or even years.