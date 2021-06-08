Daily UI Challenge #004

Daily UI Challenge #4:

Design a calculator. Standard, scientific, or specialty calculator for something such as a mortgage? Is it for a phone, a tablet, a web app?

I decided to make a unique, wheel-scroll style calculator. I wanted to spice up the standard and boring look of a calculator, with its common grid layout, while also staying true to a few essential elements! I also kept my current purple theme going! I don't know why, but when it comes to design I am obsessed with purple... Anyways hope you enjoy!

Illustration taken from Undraw.com