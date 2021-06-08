sahvanna

Soilmate Onboarding

sahvanna
sahvanna
  • Save
Soilmate Onboarding app illustration ux graphic design
Soilmate Onboarding app illustration ux graphic design
Download color palette
  1. Pixel 3 - OB.png
  2. Capture d’écran 2021-06-08 à 8.44.33 PM.png

Onboarding for a plant app that I'm designing to bring communities together by exchanging and swapping plants. This is to reduce waste, cultivate nature in your own home.
Open to feedback if you have any! 👋🏼

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
sahvanna
sahvanna

More by sahvanna

View profile
    • Like