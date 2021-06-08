Oakao Clothing Company

Day 7 of the 30-day logo challenge!

Today's logo prompt: Fashion Brand Wordmark

We were tasked with creating a Wordmark letter logo for a clothing company called OAKAO I pictured a Japanese streetwear I wanted something hip and modern and different while keeping that Japanese feel.

I drew inspiration from the Uniqlo logo and the trend of putting the word in red squares and to top it off I put a red circle to represent the Japan flag.

Let me know your thoughts on the logo? Excited to hear the feedback as we go day by day through the logo challenge. Follow us to see what we have in store.