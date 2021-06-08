Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Azwage

Oakao Clothing Company

Azwage
Azwage
  • Save
Oakao Clothing Company wordmark logotype oakao clotheslogo clothing minimal dailylogochallenge azwage design logo
Download color palette

Day 7 of the 30-day logo challenge!

Today's logo prompt: Fashion Brand Wordmark

We were tasked with creating a Wordmark letter logo for a clothing company called OAKAO I pictured a Japanese streetwear I wanted something hip and modern and different while keeping that Japanese feel.

I drew inspiration from the Uniqlo logo and the trend of putting the word in red squares and to top it off I put a red circle to represent the Japan flag.
Let me know your thoughts on the logo? Excited to hear the feedback as we go day by day through the logo challenge. Follow us to see what we have in store.

Azwage
Azwage

More by Azwage

View profile
    • Like