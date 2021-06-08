Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
HI,
Here I am designing a log-in page, That I design for Amifit Gym Center.
It is a simple design of a login screen. I hope you guys like my design and concepts. so If you have any feedback about my design please leave a comment for me, I will always appreciate it.
If you have any project for me you can knock me here
Fiverr: fiverr.com/shoughshariar
Instagram: instagram.com/shough_shariar
Facebook: facebook.com/Shoughbd1
Thank you.