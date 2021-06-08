Trending designs to inspire you
This brand and site exploration was similar to the previous in regards to exploring the concept of liquid mercury. I really dig the bright colors and energy because they reflected the personal nature of the founders. The super simple site design was explored because our client wanted all of the text to exist with out images and above the fold (YIKES). That restriction made for a fun problem to solve. I brought some interest and playfulness in by making the text look like a word or google doc that had errors. Each error was a link to pertinent information that would aid them when recruiting new talent, which was the primary goal of this site/brand.
Work done at Bitovi.