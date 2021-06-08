Tazza Coffee Company

Day 6 of the 30-day logo challenge!

Today's logo prompt: Tazza Coffee Shop

We were tasked with creating a Logo for a coffee company I thought about all the ways I could make a logo that would speak to coffee without incorporating all the obvious elements of a company that sells coffee.

It was my first time making a badge style logo but felt it would look clean, professional and represent coffee through the leafs rather than beans which is the norm.

Let me know your thoughts on the logo? Excited to hear the feedback as we go day by day through the logo challenge. Follow us to see what we have in store.

