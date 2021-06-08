Wine bottle mock-up

Trending designs to inspire you
6 Photorealistic Scene - PSD Files Included
High resolution 3000x2000 pixel
RGB Color Mode / 300dpi
With smart objects, easy to paste into your design
Control over design Highlight & Shadow
4 Photographic Filters inside psd file
Wine color is customizable
Backgound cannot be changed
The dimension of the items are fixed and are non-moveable
Best organised layers
Sample graphics are not included in the download
All relevant help files are included
http://graphicriver.net/item/wine-bottle-mockup-5/32540358