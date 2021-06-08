Autonomy Self Driving Cars

Day 5 of the 30-day logo challenge!

Today's logo prompt: Driverless Car Logo

We were tasked with creating a Self Driving Car logo one that represented the future of autonomous cars I decided to go with incorporating the car into the logo so that there was no mistake what the logo represented .

The purple felt like a good color palette because it is eye catching but not as harsh as red and calming but not the typical blue associated with tech companies purple seemed to strike the perfect balance.

Let me know your thoughts on the logo? Excited to hear the feedback as we go day by day through the logo challenge. Follow us to see what we have in store.