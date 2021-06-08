Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tyler Henke

Bolton Virtual Learning Design

Tyler Henke
Tyler Henke
Bolton Virtual Learning Design
My client is a high school teacher who wanted a T-Shirt design for her colleagues, to celebrate completing a year of virtual school. She specified that she wanted the school's mascot and logo included in teh design, and after several revisions and much collaboration, we came up with a unique design just for her peers. Everyone was happy with the finished product.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Tyler Henke
Tyler Henke

