Bolton Virtual Learning Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My client is a high school teacher who wanted a T-Shirt design for her colleagues, to celebrate completing a year of virtual school. She specified that she wanted the school's mascot and logo included in teh design, and after several revisions and much collaboration, we came up with a unique design just for her peers. Everyone was happy with the finished product.