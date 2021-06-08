Mateusz Peliński
Peltone

Tiger mascot logo

Mateusz Peliński
Peltone
Mateusz Peliński for Peltone
Hire Us
  • Save
Tiger mascot logo cat logo logo design tigers animal logo boxing sport logo tiger logo tiger mascot mascot logo vector design branding logo
Download color palette

We had the pleasure of preparing mascot logo for female boxer. The design of logo related to sport team logos. How do you like it?
Hit "L" If you like it. ❤️
Soon more! 🙌
Would you like to create your own brand or rebrand currently, but you do not know where to start?
Write at mpelinski@peltone.art
Enjoy and have a nice day! 🚀
www.peltone.art

Peltone
Peltone
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Peltone

View profile
    • Like