Cover pricelist

Hi
This is the cover price list for a customer. I use like font family Abril Fatface for the title and size 88. For subtitle is Robot Slab, regular, size 40. Hope to like it!
You can find me on www.portofoliu.eu or info@portofoliu.eu.