Design home page

Hi 🙂

SHIH TZU is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. SHIH token is one of the first tokens that allows users to hold Billions or even Trillions of them. Nicknamed the SHIBA Inu KILLER, this ERC-20 ONLY token can remain well under a penny and still outpace Dogecoin and SHIB in a small amount of time (relatively speaking).

We created a bright and memorable home page. Added icons with glass effect and volumes using 3D elements.

Don't forget to press "L" if you like the design 💜

Follow us for more content! 👉 Dribbble | Instagram | Behance