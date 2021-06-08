Sarita Lavania

Flow diagram to maintain social distance at public places

Sarita Lavania
Sarita Lavania
  • Save
Flow diagram to maintain social distance at public places publication patent idea social distance covid dribble illustration dashboard design mobile design flowdiagram ux design
Download color palette

With pandemics such as Covid or flu's, it has become increasingly critical to maintain social distance between 2 persons all the time. Also, this has extended impact on situations when people assemble in public transport, public gatherings, events & functions and so on. Through this flow diagram I'm showing the monitoring of the geometrical position of the actor(s) in a system when the actor(s) enters the system boundary. This idea is been published by IBM.

Sarita Lavania
Sarita Lavania
Welcome to my design Portfolio

More by Sarita Lavania

View profile
    • Like