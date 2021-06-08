Chart 3D Icon

Trending designs to inspire you
well, this is my very first 3d icon that created by blender.
I'm so excited about this shot and this gonna be the very end of my 3d path.
obviousely the source is free and available for everyone, if you are interested just send me a email to imohsenkhani {at} gmail {dot} com.