Mohsen Khani

Mohsen Khani
Mohsen Khani
Chart 3D Icon chart icon illustration dribbble freebie 3dicon 3d
well, this is my very first 3d icon that created by blender.
I'm so excited about this shot and this gonna be the very end of my 3d path.
obviousely the source is free and available for everyone, if you are interested just send me a email to imohsenkhani {at} gmail {dot} com.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Mohsen Khani
Mohsen Khani

