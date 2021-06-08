Custom CMS

This was quite an undertaking. One of the most challenging projects to date, but it's a great feeling to see it come alive. The goal was to create a tool for authors to submit their content with simple guides, intuitive workspace, and useful features. I've studied a few CMS platforms to draw inspiration from and look for ways to improve the experience.

It was also quite an effort for the devs as well, so having all the design elements and states predefined was key to keep things moving. It's a beautiful thing seeing it come together!