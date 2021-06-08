Rubel Ahmad

Bifold Brochure Template

Rubel Ahmad
Rubel Ahmad
  • Save
Bifold Brochure Template logo creative banner design business template trifold brochure bifold brochure brochure
Download color palette

Bifold Brochure Template Design

Features
----------------------------
☛ Size: 8×16 In
☛ Pages: Bi-fold
☛ Resolution: 300 dpi
☛ Color mode: CMYK
☛ Print ready
☛ Free font

Contact Me
----------------------------
Behance
Linkedin

----------------------------

#bi-fold #bifold #brochure #brochure-template #brochures #business #corporate #flyer #identity #letter #marketing #modern #print #print ready #professional #template

Rubel Ahmad
Rubel Ahmad

More by Rubel Ahmad

View profile
    • Like