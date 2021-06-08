Oleg Yagolnikov

Nh design system

Probably one of the most important brand assets is the "rule book". Organization of information is just as important as the information itself. As I was designing the high fidelity sketches of the project I started adding to the library. It's an invaluable tool to make sure everything is streamlined, especially when the devs get their hands on the file :)

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Everything is a decision. Make'em tasty.

