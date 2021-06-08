General Electric Stove

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I created this stove model from scratch in 3D, lit and retouched it to look moody and sexy. Stoves as a rule aren't sexy but I did my best here. Even the fine details like the layered protective glass has a honey comb of black circles which are 100% accurate in count and size. Recreating and perfecting reality is all in the details.