General Electric Stove

photorealism retail product stove illustration 3d
I created this stove model from scratch in 3D, lit and retouched it to look moody and sexy. Stoves as a rule aren't sexy but I did my best here. Even the fine details like the layered protective glass has a honey comb of black circles which are 100% accurate in count and size. Recreating and perfecting reality is all in the details.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
