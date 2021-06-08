Joseph Durning

Canada Dry

Joseph Durning
Joseph Durning
  • Save
Canada Dry product shot gingerale pop soda photorealistic product retouching editorial illustration 3d
Download color palette

I do a lot of product illustration for the advertising and promotional industry. I put a lot of effort into lighting them as flatteringly as possible. I take the best of what I see in photography and reproduce it as best I can in the digital 3D world

Joseph Durning
Joseph Durning

More by Joseph Durning

View profile
    • Like