Ajie Nazario Agatha

Spotify for Windows 10X Concept

Ajie Nazario Agatha
Ajie Nazario Agatha
  • Save
Spotify for Windows 10X Concept redesign music app spotify design user interface ui
Download color palette

Hello, everyone!

Here is my concept implementation of how Spotify would have been on a dual-screen, Windows 10X-powered device. Give it a look!

Love what you see? Kindly press "L" from your PC keyboard to like this post. Any feedback from you is highly appreciated.

I'd LOVE to work with you!
Send me an email right away: nazario.isme@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Ajie Nazario Agatha
Ajie Nazario Agatha

More by Ajie Nazario Agatha

View profile
    • Like