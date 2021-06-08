Spotify for Windows 10X Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, everyone!
Here is my concept implementation of how Spotify would have been on a dual-screen, Windows 10X-powered device. Give it a look!
Love what you see? Kindly press "L" from your PC keyboard to like this post. Any feedback from you is highly appreciated.
I'd LOVE to work with you!
Send me an email right away: nazario.isme@gmail.com