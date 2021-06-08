Teraaz - Arabic Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Teraaz (which is the Arabic word for Style) is an Arabic display font that features a unique letterform structure. The design is based on a hybrid between various writing styles of Arabic such as Kufi, Maghrebi and Naskh. Teraaz typeface consists of two weights (Regular and Bold) and it is suitable for web, print and mobile applications.
Purchase & Download: https://payhip.com/b/gn2P