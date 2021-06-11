Delivery iOS App Navigation UX UI

Hello, everyone. Here are 3 new screens from the delivery app for drivers. I made the navigation process super easy and powerful. You have all info about your packages, all client's details and contacts. Drivers could call, chat or report problems. When they arrive to the destination points they should scan their package. And for this situation they have big yellow button. Let me know what do you think about the UX flow here!

