Commission. Din A3 size.
This is a very special work I finished recently. Such a great pleasure to receive this kind of commissions that allow me to draw dreams and carry on dreaming awake.
Original Watercolour and coloured pencil work by @mentiradeloro
https://www.mentiradeloro.es/